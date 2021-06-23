Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

Every Long Islander knows that summer doesn’t really kick off until Jones Beach Theater starts hosting concerts. Luckily, the scenic venue on the shore is making up for a year-long wait by providing us with some truly awesome performances. Here is our guide to the most exciting events at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this season!

Check out the Jones Beach website for updated ticket information and Covid-19 protocols.

Fireworks Spectacular

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a fantastic waterfront view of the fireworks show of the year! Free. 9:30 p.m. July 4.

Lady A / Carly Pierce / Niko Moon / Tenille Arts

Kick off the season with Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum) on their “What A Song Can Do” tour. $73-$458. 7 p.m. July 30.

James Aldean

This country singer’s “We Back In The Saddle” tour will feature special guests Hardy and Lainey Wilson. $90-$805. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band

Enjoy the quintessential summer vibes of Jimmy Buffet — and of course, a margarita or two! $90-$1,000. 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

Hall & Oates / KT Tunstall & Squeeze

Daryl Hall and John Oates are joined by Scottish alternative rock singer KT Tunstall. $90-$1,051. 7 p.m. Aug. 11.

Luke Bryan

Proud To Be Right Here tour with fellow country artists Dylan Scott & Caylee Hammack. $77-$999. 7 p.m. Aug. 13.

Korn & Staind

Join these legendary artists for a night of rock & roll! $55-$807. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

3 Doors Down

Rock out at “The Better Life” 20th Anniversary tour, where 3 Doors Down will be joined by South African rock band Seether. $58-$1,085. 8 p.m. Aug. 19.

Kings of Leon / Cold War Kids

Kings of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” tour will feature opening indie rock band Cold War Kids. $77-$807. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

Thomas Rhett / Cole Swindell

Attention all country fans! Join Thomas Rhett as he visits for his “Center Road Point” tour. $79-$850. 6 p.m. Aug. 26.

James Taylor & Jackson Browne

Listen to these famed rock artists perform songs from The Great American Standard Songbook. $112-$5,050. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Alanis Morisette / Garbage / Liz Phair

The queen of alt-rock is coming to LI! Catch the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill tour along with rock band Garbage and singer-songwriter Liz Phair. $121-$1,350. 7 p.m. Aug. 29.

Zac Brown Band

Don’t call it a comeback! Check out Zac Brown Band’s “Comeback Tour 2021” for a memorable night of country rock. $76-$2,222. 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 3.

Megadeth / Lamb of God

Join these heavy metal bands, as well as guest bands Trivium and In Flames, on tour! $52-$4,040. 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Black Crowes

Southern rock fans, listen up! The Black Crowes’ “$hake Your Money Maker” tour is coming to Jones Beach! $57-$4,040. 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

Dave Matthews Band

Join this classic ‘90s rock band for their “Let’s Plant A Million Trees” tour. $136-$1,435. 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

For more guides about things to do on Long Island, visit longislandpress.com/category/everything-long-island.

For more entertainment coverage, visit longislandpress.com/category/entertainment

Sign up for Long Island Press’ email newsletters here. Sign up for home delivery of Long Island Press here. Sign up for discounts by becoming a Long Island Press community partner here.