According to New York State Police, there was a possible shark sighting at Jones Beach, off of the Central Mall.

As a result, swimming has been prohibited at the Central Mall, East Bathhouse, and West Bathhouse.

This comes after a woman was attacked by a shark late on Monday off of Rockaway Beach to the west.

New York State has upped its surveillance of sharks this summer, with drones and other technology being used on Long Island beaches.

There have been five recorded attacks in Long Island waters this summer.

To avoid sharks, swimmers are advised to swim during the day only, and to avoid schools of fish and other marine life that could attract sharks.