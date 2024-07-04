Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

WALKER HAYES

The American singer and songwriter Walker Hayes announced his summer-long Same Drunk Tour that will bring his top hits and most recent album “Sober Thoughts” released in May to Long Island’s country music fans. His most notable song, “Fancy Like” was a Grammy nominee for Best Country Song in 2022 and has received over two million artist streams. Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, champbaldhill.com $32-$180. 7 p.m. July 6.

BOB WESTCOTT

Both timely and timeless, his astonishing guitar playing and universally resonant songwriting have made him a perennial favorite on the Long Island scene and he impresses audiences wherever he goes. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org Free with admission. 3 p.m. July 7.

IN THE WHALE

An amazing documentary chronicling the journey of Michael Packard, a Cape Cod lobster diver who survived to tell the tale of being swallowed by a humpback whale, and the events that followed when the reclusive fisherman was thrust into the international limelight. Filmmaker David Abel in person. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org $12-$18. 4:30 p.m. July 7.

ASIA

With a best-selling album in 1982 and notable figures of the MTV era, Asia is bringing their Heat of the Moment American Tour 2024 with founding members of the group include John Wetton, Geoff Downes, Carl Palmer, and Steve Howe with top hits such as “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell,” and “Soul Survivor” in their best-selling album in the world. New beginnings for Asia erupted last year after playing a tribute concert to John Wetton, ultimately making other members realize how much Asia’s music needs to return to center stage. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $49.50-$99.50. 7 p.m. July 7.

The Week Ahead

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Experience the fusion of rock, jazz, and funk elements as Dave Matthews Band takes the stage for their annual concert. Expect to groove to famous hits like “Break Free” and “Monsters” from their latest album “Walk Around The Moon,” all while supporting their commitment to environmental sustainability as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassadors. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $88.57+ 6 p.m. July 9.

ALANIS MORISSETTE

Join Grammy winner Alanis Morissette on the Triple Moon Tour alongside Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and rising country star Morgan Wade, blending alternative rock, and country genres. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $103.32+ 6 p.m. July 10.

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

An award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, engemantheater.com $85. July 11-Aug. 25.

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Teenagers, rock ‘n’ roll and national television – Bye Bye Birdie captures the energy and excitement of the late 1950s with warmth, hilarity and an exuberant score. The Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village, 34 West Main St., Babylon, argyletheatre.com $65-$80. July 11-Sept. 1.

