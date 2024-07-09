Patchogue Man Indicted For Dismembering Human Corpse

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Patchogue man has been indicted for allegedly dismembering a human corpse.

Garry Cowell, 72, of St. Edwards St., was arrested on June 27 and charged with tampering with evidence and concealment of a corpse. The indictment was handed down on Monday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that the victim was reported missing on June 18 and had not been seen since June 13. While the DA’s office has not confirmed who the victim is, multiple news outlets have reported that it is 56-year-old woman Yvette Leonard. Malyk Leonard, her son, appeared to confirm this fact on social media.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for or expecting, but nonetheless, my mother is found,” Malyk Leonard wrote. “If it wasn’t for the Suffolk county community members, local and and national organizations coming together to provide support, I would have never been able to find her.”

Police interviewed Cowell, who was apparently the last person to see Leonard alive, and Cowell led detectives to three different locations where the remains were located, including along Montauk Highway.

“This defendant has been indicted on charges related to the alleged dismemberment of a deceased individual,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I commend the Suffolk County Police detectives for swiftly locating the victim’s remains. The investigation as to cause of death continues. We want to assure the victim’s family and the public that we are committed to pursuing justice through the proper legal process.”

While no cause of death has been determined – and Cowell has not been charged with murder – police found an axe at Cowell’s residence which was allegedly used to dismember Leonard.