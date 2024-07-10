An Afternoon of Gratitude: Celebrating the Jarrett Engelhardt Pagano Scholarship Fund at Pal-O-Mine Equestrian

Join Pal-O-Mine Equestrian for an inspiring Afternoon of Gratitude on July 11, as the remarkable impact of the Jarrett Engelhardt Pagano Scholarship Fund is celebrated. This heartfelt gathering honors the memory of Jarrett Engelhardt Pagano and showcases how his legacy lives on through the transformative healing provided by Pal-O-Mine’s equine therapy programs.

The Jarrett Engelhardt Pagano Scholarship Fund raises money to cover the costs of various transformative programs at Pal-O-Mine Equestrian. These programs include Adaptive Horseback Riding & Unmounted Horsemanship, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, Equine Assisted Learning, Speech & Occupational Therapy, Job Security Through Equine Partnership (JSTEP), and Veteran Programs. The scholarships enable individuals to participate in these specialized sessions, providing them with therapeutic and developmental benefits they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Nancy recently provided an exciting update on the scholarship fund, revealing that over $50,000 has been raised. To date, nineteen scholarships have been awarded, resulting in over 188 sessions for individuals who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to benefit from these services.

One grateful family shared, “These services have helped my son grow in ways I never imagined possible. I wouldn’t be able to provide these services for my child without your help.”

July 11, 4pm. Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichols Rd., Islandia, NY 11749

If you would like to support the Jarrett Engelhardt Pagano Scholarship Fund, donations can be made here.