Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

JASON ALDEAN

Country music star Jason Aldean brings his Highway Desperado Tour to Long Island, featuring special guests Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver. Sing along to hits from Aldean’s latest album, including “Try That in a Small Town,” and “Breakup Breakdown.” Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $91.02+ 6 p.m. July 12.

MATT FRASER

As the star of a hit television series on E! Entertainment, Fraser connected with celebrities, and influencers around the world, and appeared on The Real Housewives, and the Kelly Clarkson Show to give people readings of their loved ones. His sold-out live shows and television series bring everyone in together to create a place full of healing, hope, and even laughter! Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $65-$95. 8 p.m. July 12.

DANNY GO! LIVE!

Danny Go! is bringing its interactive and educational children’s show that was sparked in 2019 by three childhood friends aiming to inspire children to learn and get active with their catchy upbeat sing-alongs and fun elementary learning basics. The educational shows, now streamed on YouTube Kids, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify are making their Summer 2024 Tour to bring their good-natured fun, and warm life lessons to parents and children all over. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $39.50-$69.50. 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 11.

BUJU BANTON

This Jamaican dancehall and Reggae singer’s Long Walk to Freedom Tour will feature hits from his newest album “Born for Greatness” released in 2023 and his 2011 Grammy Award-winning Best Reggae Album “Before the Dawn.” Banton has performed and recorded with stars such as Snoop Dogg, Stephen Marley, DJ Khaled, Sean Paul, and more. UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com $107+. 8:30 p.m. July 13 and 14.

SON STONE

Born, raised, and still living in East Meadow, Ben Diamond is a songwriter and new-age beat poet. Two-time finalist in American Songwriter Magazine’s national songwriting contest, a published and award-winning poet and humorist, Ben’s songs have the wit of John Prine and the grit of Tom Waits. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org Free with admission. 3 p.m. July 14.

The Week Ahead

THE MOODY BLUES’ JOHN LODGE

John Lodge and the Moody Blues’ will perform their distinctive album live, “Days of the Future Passed.” Lodge, the lead vocalist of the Moody Blues is a legendary bass player and inductee to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Get on your feet for their electric music classics such as “Isn’t Life Strange” and “Legend of a Mind” as they perform alongside the 10,000 Light Years Band. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $59-$89. 8 p.m. July 17.

THIRD EYE BLIND + YELLOWCARD

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Third Eye Blind’s iconic single “Jumper” with a special concert featuring openers Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A. Join the San Francisco band as they mark this milestone with the world’s first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records, a symbol of understanding and inclusivity in their timeless music. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $71.34+ 6 p.m. July 18.

NO APOLOGIES COMEDY TOUR

Jim Florentine, Tom Cotter, and Tammy Pescatelli do not hold back on their jokes while on their No Apologies Comedy Tour! Florentine, the experienced comedian of 25 years, has been one of the best in the business with standup comedy albums and regular appearances on the Howard Stern Show. To join in on the laughs, Cotter was a runner-up on NBC’s “Americas Got Talent” and Pescatelli stars in her reality television show, “A Stand Up Mother,” showing off her crazy large Italian family. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $45-$69, 8 p.m. July 18.

BILLY BRAGG

Bragg has been a fearless recording artist, tireless live performer and peerless political campaigner for 40 years. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, suffolktheater.com $70-$90. 8 p.m. July 18.

