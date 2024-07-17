New York Rise wins 7-3 in Home Opener against Florida Vibe

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Rise, the state’s first professional softball team, started the season off strong with a victory against the Florida Vibe at their home opener on Monday, paving the way for a new generation of female professional athletes.

Westbury Resident Daniel Cornell is familiar with young girls needing an outlet to pursue their passion. As the father of Pitcher Sarah Cornell, he arrived at the game ready to cheer her on—along with 30 family and friends.

“We needed this, Long Island needed this because so many kids play softball all the way up through the ranks with, you know, the kids playing, it’s hundreds and hundreds of kids on Long Island that play,” Cornell said. “They needed this so that there is something after college softball.”

The seats were filled with families, friends, and young softball players cheering with a big-headed bulldog mascot—Double Play. Although Double Play pumped up the crowd, the team played strong from the beginning.

In between innings, kids leaped out of their seats to high-five Double Play and threw their hands in the air to start the wave in the crowd. Young girls raced behind the bleachers for a chance to get their hands on a foul ball to keep as a souvenir.

Sixteen-year-old Camryn O’Neill, a player on a local youth fastpitch softball team, sat with her teammate to watch the game. The two girls wore blue shirts to represent their team—The Long Island Empire State Huskies.

“I think it’s great that we’re giving girls around the Northeast an opportunity to play professionally, being that there’s little opportunity up here,” said O’Neill, wearing her blue Huskies t-shirt.

After the game, the Rise players autographed posters, softballs, and gloves on the field with a line stretching into the outfield. Pitcher Sarah Cornell smiled and asked young players what position they played as she signed their gloves.

Taylor Zatyk, recent University of Connecticut graduate and softball player, expressed enthusiasm for the establishment of a professional softball team on Long Island. Zatyk is also a n

ew coach for the Long Island Empire State Huskies, so she knows firsthand how the Rise inspire young players.

“It doesn’t have to end there,” said Zatyk. “You keep doing what you love and what can be better than that?”