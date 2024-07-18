Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

JAZZ FEST

The Tilles Center will present the first-ever Jazz Fest with four stages and nine concerts, headlining the Branford Marsalis Quartet. Branford Marsalis, saxophonist and lead is one of the most decorated figures in all of contemporary music with NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner, and Tony Award nominee. The Jazz Fest will be a day filled with music with other performances from Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble, Tia Fuller, Dawn Clement, and more! Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org $55-$110. 1 p.m. July 20.

SLIGHTLY STOOPID & DIRTY HEADS

Experience rock and reggae as Southern California stalwarts Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads team up for the “Slightly Dirty Summer Tour,” accompanied by special guests The Elovaters. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $40.60+ 6 p.m. July 20.

SANTANA & COUNTING CROWS

Experience ‘70s and 90’s music as classic rock legend Carlos Santana teams up with alt-rock icons Counting Crows on their “Oneness Tour.” From Santana’s high energy classics spanning five decades to Counting Crows’ timeless hits, including tracks from their recent project “Butter Miracle, Suite One”. This summer’s tour promises an unforgettable night of legendary music. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $72.57+ 6 p.m. July 21.

RANDY JACKSON

Randy Jackson of Zebra will take the stage for a special acoustic show! Opened up by The Duo, special guests Jennifer Cella and Jeff Allegue, Jackson the lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist will play classic rock hits such as “Who’s Behind the Door” and “Tell Me What You Want.” Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com $20+. 7 p.m. July 20.

GLENN STRANGE

Glenn Strange was formed by singer and guitarist Giancarlo Bellistri in 2019 when he was just a student at the School of Rock in Roslyn. Fast forward to now, the young, local classic rock band has made a name for themselves with performances in some of the most prominent music halls across Long Island and beyond. With a mix of covers for everyone to sing along and originals about to hit streaming platforms, Glenn Strange looks to bring spirited energy to Mulcahy’s! Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com $10+, 7:30 p.m. July 20.

FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS

Ever since their formation in the 1960s, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have been an international music sensation. Now, the group brings The Last Encores Tour to LI as a farewell to live performances. Valli, the 90-year-old, will take the stage to perform generational hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man” one last time to get the crowd on their feet. Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons boasts an astonishing career with multiple Tony award-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” eight No. 1 hits, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com, $116+, 8 p.m. July 20.

RAKLASIKOBOP MUSIC FESTIVAL

Raklasikobop is the melange of classical, Haitian Rasin and jazz bebop music. Headlining are Edy Brisseaux and Bazilik. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org $55-$100. 8 p.m. July 20.

HOT TUNA

Beginning their roots in 1950, two boys from Washington D.C. have continuously played and recorded some of the most memorable acoustic and electric music to date. With roots to Jefferson Airplane, another remarkable 60s group, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady will bring their four decades of music and over two dozen records to the stage on LI. Both members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Recipients, Hot Tuna is always evolving their music whether it is American Blues or Bass Rock to bring fans happy times! The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $59.50-$99.50. 8 p.m. July 21.

