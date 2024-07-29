Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Due Back in Court July 30

Allleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann, center, inside courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Thursday, June. 6, 2024. His attorney, Michael J. Brown is at left. (Newsday /James Carbone)

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is due back in court on Tuesday.

It’s his first appearance since June 6, when two new charges shook up the whole case.

Heuermann’s Last Court Appearance

Previously, Heuermann had been charged with the “Gilgo Four,” Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. All four had been found on Gilgo Beach fully intact, bound, and covered in burlap in 2010.

Brainard-Barnes disappeared in 2007, Melissa Barthelemy disappeared in 2009, and Waterman and Costello both disappeared in 2010.

On June 6, Heuermann was charged with the murders of Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor.

Sandra Costilla had not been previously known as part of the Gilgo Beach murders case, and was, in fact, a suspected victim of convicted double murderer John Bittrolff, who killed two women around the same time frame. The charge for Costilla pushed back Heuermann’s alleged killings to 1993 – far earlier than any victim typically associated with the case.

The charge for Jessica Taylor – also earlier than any of the previous alleged murders, dated to 2003 – indicated Heuermann operated under more than one M.O., as Taylor’s remains were dismembered and scattered in both Manorville and on Ocean Parkway. Her remains in Manorville were found in 2003, while her remains on Ocean Parkway were found in 2011.

Hair with DNA that matched Heuermann’s was found on Taylor, Costilla, and Waterman. Hair that matched Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, was found on Waterman and Brainard-Barnes, and hair that matched their daughter, Victoria Heuermann, was found on Costello.

Prosecutors have said that Asa Ellerup and her two adult children, Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan, were out of town when all of the alleged murders occurred and are not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Also on June 6, Heuermann was named a suspect by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in the 2000 killing of Valerie Mack. Like Taylor, Mack was dismembered, and her partial remains were found in Manorville in 2000 and on Ocean Parkway in 2011.

Prosecutors also revealed a disturbing planning document recovered from Heuermann’s computer, where he described allegedly hunting, torturing, killing, and disposing of his victims and any evidence.

These charges came after an extensive search of the Manorville Pine Barrens, where Taylor and Mack were found, that extended to North Sea on the South Fork, where Costilla was found.

Other Victims in the Case

Heuermann stands charged with six murders and is suspected of a seventh. There are still questions, however, as to if Heuermann may be charged with even more.

Karen Vergata, formerly known as “Fire Island Jane Doe,” was found on Fire Island in 1996, and eventually found on Tobay Beach in 2011 during police’s extensive sweep of Ocean Parkway. She was publicly identified on Aug. 1, 2023, barely two weeks after Heuermann’s arrest.

That October, Miller Place-based attorney John Ray revealed a sworn affidavit from Lorraine Paulino, who claimed to be a former swinger and said she saw Vergata at a party at Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home in February of 1996, which is around when Vergata disappeared. Until the charge for Sandra Costilla was filed, Vergata was the earliest known victim associated with the case. Nevertheless, no charges have been filed in Vergata’s murder.

An unidentified, biologically male victim was found fully intact on Gilgo in 2011, and determined to be of Asian descent. Asian Doe was found wearing women’s clothing. While an internet search revealed in Heuermann’s first bail document from July 2023 – Heuermann allegedly searched “Asian twink tied up,” – could point to Asian Doe, no charges have been filed in Asian Doe’s murder.

The torso of an unidentified woman, known as “Peaches,” for a tattoo on her left breast, was found at Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997. Further remains of Peaches were found at Jones Beach along Ocean Parkway in 2011. A deceased female toddler found near Valerie Mack in 2011 was later determined to be Peaches’ daughter. No charges have been filed in either murder.

Heuermann has been held without bail since his July 2023 arrest.

