Empire Adventure Park: A New Beacon of Fun and Fitness at Samanea New York

The grand opening of Empire Adventure Park marks a significant milestone in the $30 million revitalization of the iconic Samanea New York shopping center. This cutting-edge trampoline and active entertainment venue, spanning a massive 35,000 square feet, promises to breathe new life into the complex, becoming the first new entertainment anchor tenant at Samanea in over 25 years.

Empire Adventure Park boasts an impressive array of attractions designed to cater to all ages and interests. The venue features 17 diverse attractions, ranging from high-energy activities like ninja courses and climbing walls to innovative experiences such as e-sports, virtual reality, and laser tag. This mix of physical challenges and digital entertainment ensures that visitors can find something exciting regardless of their preferences or skill levels.

The park’s focus on blending fitness with entertainment is evident in its extensive offerings. Guests can test their agility and strength on the ninja courses, scale new heights on the climbing walls, or simply bounce around on the expansive trampoline areas. These activities provide a fun way for visitors to stay active and healthy while enjoying their time at the park.

In addition to its physical attractions, Empire Adventure Park aims to create an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone. The park offers special sensory sessions designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities, ensuring that they can enjoy the attractions in a comfortable and accommodating setting. Additionally, the park hosts glow parties, where neon lights and vibrant colors transform the space into a dazzling, immersive experience. For the youngest visitors, special toddler times provide a safe and enjoyable environment for children to play and explore.

One of the unique features of Empire Adventure Park is its self-service bar for adults, where they can use RFID cards to purchase beverages​. This amenity allows parents and other adult visitors to relax and unwind while their children enjoy the various attractions. The bar offers a selection of beverages, creating a space where adults can socialize and take a break from the action-packed activities.

The opening of Empire Adventure Park is a key component of the broader revitalization efforts at Samanea New York. This $30 million project aims to transform the shopping center into a vibrant destination that attracts visitors from across the region. By introducing a major new entertainment anchor tenant, Samanea hopes to draw more foot traffic and reinvigorate the local economy.

Empire Adventure Park’s opening comes at a time when many communities are seeking new ways to engage residents and promote healthy lifestyles. By offering a wide range of activities that combine fitness with fun, the park is poised to become a popular spot for both locals and visitors from surrounding areas.

As Empire Adventure Park begins to welcome guests, its success will likely serve as a catalyst for further development and growth at Samanea New York. The revitalization of the shopping center, driven by the introduction of such an innovative and exciting venue, promises to create a vibrant and dynamic hub for the community.

For those looking to experience the thrill and excitement of Empire Adventure Park, the venue is now open and ready to provide a memorable experience for all. Whether you’re a fan of trampoline jumping, a virtual reality enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun day out with the family, Empire Adventure Park offers something for everyone.