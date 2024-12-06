Malverne dancer brings ‘A Taste of Ireland’ home this Christmas

Move over, Rockettes — there’s a new Christmas dance troupe in town.

A Taste of Ireland, a multinational professional dance company, is bringing their spectacular Celtic Christmas holiday performance to the Tilles Center on Dec. 7. — and for one dancer, it’s a homecoming.

Julia O’Rourke, 25, has been dancing since she joined the dance school closest to her Malverne home, the Doherty-Petri School of Irish Dancing, at 5 years old. Despite her experience — including multiple Irish Dance World Championship wins — she never thought she’d end up dancing professionally. That changed when Ceili Moore, a longtime friend from O’Rourke’s competition days and a producer of A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, asked O’Rourke to join for the American tour.

“As soon as I got there, I fell in love with it,” O’Rourke told the Press. “It definitely wasn’t something that has always piqued my interest, but now that I’m here, I can’t step away. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had dancing in my life.”

In the high-energy show that’s equal parts humorous and heartfelt, it’s hard for O’Rourke to choose a favorite part.

“There’s so many parts of the show that I really thoroughly enjoy, I look forward to so many bits of it,” she said. “I love our last dance to encore. We’re all on stage together, and we all take a bow together. I think it’s just a really special moment. But then also, the first number of the show, when everybody’s on stage and all the girls out, is just very high energy, and it’s a lot of fun.”

“And there are a few numbers that came in the middle as well, when we get to interact with the audience a bunch,” she added.

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland is a magical combination of song, dance and story. Singers enchant audiences with rich Irish ballads, and dancers hit the floor with thunderous, powerful beats that resonate deep in the soul. But the show isn’t just a showcase of powerful vocals and expert choreography — it’s a love story.

The show transports audiences to Christmas in Ireland to follow the story of two star-crossed lovers: Oisín, a humble man from the rugged lands of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from a wealthy family in Athenry. Their whirlwind romance blossoms into love, and then faces harsh trials. But all ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers find each other in a dramatic reunion that will tug at viewers’ heartstrings.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs,” O’Rourke said. “There’s a lot of funny parts, and the show is very interactive. I think it’s enjoyable for all for all ages.”

The Celtic Christmas show is fun for all viewers, but might be extra special for those with family roots across the Atlantic. Being a part of A Taste of Ireland is a meaningful way for O’Rourke to connect with her Irish heritage.

“It is kind of special knowing that I’m spreading my culture,” O’Rourke said. “We’re very proud of it.”

Whether one has Irish ancestry or not, it’s impossible to not enjoy this charming show. This season, A Taste of Ireland invites all ages to join in the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” — in other words, Merry Christmas!

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland is at the Tilles Center in Brookeville on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.. For tickets and more information, visit the Tilles Center website.

Read More: Holiday events on Long Island: 2024 Guide