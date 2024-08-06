Hassell Auto Body hosts Kids Need More Car Wash Fundraiser

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Saturday, August 3rd, a group of spirited volunteers had their 1st annual car wash fundraiser, generously hosted by Hassell Auto Body in West Babylon.



The Latke Loves team was able to raise $375 for KiDS NEED MoRE, an Amityville-based nonprofit that is dedicated to bringing fun, friendship, and holiday magic to kids coping with serious illnesses, food insecurity, bereavement, homelessness, and other tough situations. Each year, the charity has its highly anticipated HOLiDAY CHEER BUS event, where the Latke Loves team, along with about 40 other teams, raise money, collect toys, and create wonderful memories for over 1,000 children around Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. This car wash marked the first step in the Latke Loves’ goal of $2,500 to fund their bus that takes them to the families.

If you’d like to donate, become a sponsor, or find out more information, please contact head elf Jillian at jillian.yuni@kidsneedmore.org or go to the organization’s website www.kidsneedmore.org.