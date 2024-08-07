Anthony Scotto Restaurants to Open The Halston American Kitchen & Bar in Melville

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Anthony Scotto Restaurants, a prominent restaurant group on Long Island, has announced the upcoming opening of The Halston American Kitchen & Bar in Melville.

Scheduled to open in mid-August 2024, the new restaurant will be located at 400 Broadhollow Road and will offer a blend of elevated American fare in a casual, modern setting.

The Halston, a 250-seat establishment, is designed to cater to a variety of clientele, including corporate guests, couples, families, and friends. The restaurant’s menu will feature classic American dishes with a unique twist, developed by Anthony Scotto and his team of chefs and culinary leaders. Menu offerings will include a range of items such as salads, burgers, seafood, sushi, and pasta, as well as signature cocktails and a curated wine list.

In addition to its regular menu, The Halston will offer a Sunday brunch, complete with music, special dishes, and an array of beverages including mimosas and bloody marys. The venue will also accommodate events, providing space for gatherings of up to 200 people, with options for both indoor and outdoor dining.

Anthony Scotto, President and Founder of Anthony Scotto Restaurants, emphasized the careful planning that went into the new concept, aiming to combine five-star dining with a relaxed and accessible atmosphere.

For more details, visit The Halston’s website. Reservations will be available starting mid-August.