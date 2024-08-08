Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

RAY ANDERSON SOLO PROJECT

Ray Anderson, named five straight years as best trombonist in the DownBeat Critics Poll and declared “the most exciting slide brass player of his generation” by the Penguin Guide to Jazz on CD. Anderson will be performing trombone, vocals, and sousaphone at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org $15-$30. 7 p.m. August 9.

GLADYS KNIGHT

Though her career began back in 1948, this 10-time Grammy Award-winner continues her dream of making music. Dubbed the “Empress of Soul”, join her for a night of soul, rhythm and blues. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com, $48-$188. 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

PAULA POUNDSTONE

Once a commentator on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Poundstone has had a prolific career in stand-up comedy since the 1980s. Join her for a night of laughs at her all-new comedy tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $25-$55. 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

This Grammy-nominated vocalist has had a prolific and remarkable career, with 11 studio albums, two written classical operas, a live performance at Carnegie Hall and collaborations with the likes of Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus. Join the multi-talented artist at Patchogue Theatre. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $55-$89. 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

ACTION BRONSON & THE HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE

This rapper, wrestler and chef from Queens brings his appetite for entertaining fans. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com $54.41, 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

TARA CANNISTRACI

Tara has taken her talents to stage, television, film, and centerfield as the scoreboard host for the New York Yankees. Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com $25-$69.95, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

BEAUTIFUL

The inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from a teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, thegateway.org, $35-$104.50, Aug. 9-Sept. 8.

DAN AND SHAY

Country-pop sensations Dan & Shay are coming to perform on Long Island for their “The Heartbreak on the Map Summer Tour” with openers Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe. Don’t miss the chance to experience Dan + Shay’s Grammy-winning magic, with hits like “ “Tequila” and “Speechless.” Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com, $60.28+ 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

JIM BREUER

Former Saturday Night Live star Jim Breuer will be hosting his all-new Survival with Laughter Tour this summer. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $29.50-$79.50. 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

WARRANT

With over five albums exceeding 10 million international copies, legendary metal band Warrant will be performing hits such as “Cherry Pie” and “Heaven.” Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, champbaldhill.com, $24.90-$74.25. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

AIR SUPPLY

Australian pop rock duo Air Supply have had an astonishing musical career, with eight top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the late ’70s and early ’80s alone. Be prepared to rock and roll at their upcoming performance in Westbury. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com, $86.50-$265.93. 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

ECUAFEST

Join this celebration of Ecuadorian music and culture. Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com, Prices TBA. 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

FRANK LATORRE & THE KING BEES

The King Bees were formed in 1990 by Long Island artist and musician Frank Latorre. Help support local talents and experience the band’s musical expertise. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org, Free. 3 p.m. Aug. 11.

The Week Ahead

GLENN KENNY

A screening of Scarface will be followed by a Q&A with this film critic who authored The World Is Yours, which highlights the influential characters and themes within the film, reflecting on how its storied legacy played such a major role in American culture. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org, $10-$36, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

WILLIE NILE

His albums, including “Streets Of New York,” “American Ride,” and “World War Willie,” have garnered critical praise and numerous awards, showcasing his ability to craft timeless rock ‘n’ roll anthems. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, suffolktheater.com $29-$59. 8 p.m. Aug. 15.

