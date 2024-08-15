Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

BRIAN MCKNIGHT

With mind-blowing vocal range and a powerful head voice, Brian McKnight has amassed 16 Grammy Award nominations throughout his career. Join the vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and Broadway actor in a thrilling performance. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $69-$989. 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

NICOTINE DOLLS

This New York City-based Pop/Rock band formed in 2017 has been steadily releasing singles and EPs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, suffolktheater.com $35-$55. 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

SHINDIG!

Shindig! is a classic rock band that has been entertaining Long Island audiences for decades. Join them as they celebrate their 30-year anniversary at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org, Free. 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

BARBIE: THE MOVIE IN CONCERT

If you loved the Barbie Movie, then we have the concert for you! Led by Macy Schmidt and the diverse, all-women Barbie Land Sinfonietta, this live-to-film extravaganza brings the award-winning score of the blockbuster film to life, accompanied by stunning visuals. Celebrate the iconic Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and featuring a powerhouse lineup of women. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $49.21+ 6 p.m. Aug. 18.

LEON ETIENNE

With appearances on America’s Got Talent, master illusionist Leon Etienne will be returning to New York to continue wowing his audiences. Experience unbelievable magic tricks and enthralling rock performances at his new Magic Rocks! show. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $20-$49.50. 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

The Week Ahead

NEW FOUND GLORY

Rock on with a night of alternative rock music hosted by this renowned band on their Catalyst 20 Years Later Tour. The will be joined by pop punk group Sincere Engineer. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com, $35-$67. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP

Prepare for a night of rock ‘n’ roll greatness as Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top headline “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour. Celebrating 50 years since Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album, this promises to be an electrifying concert. With support from The Outlaws, come for a homage to rock’s iconic past and a celebration of musical legacies. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com, $63.96+ 6 p.m. Aug. 22.

GREG HOWE

Legendary guitarist, Greg Howe, has developed a solid reputation as a technical innovator, particularly for his “hammer-on from nowhere” technique, legato runs, unusual time signatures, and linear tapping approach. His self-titled debut album “Greg Howe” is ranked tenth best shred album of all time by Guitar World Magazine. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead, suffolktheater.com $45-$65. 8 p.m. Aug. 22.

