The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

WILLY WONKA JR.

Follow Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. The Gateway, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, thegateway.org $17.50-$27.50, Aug. 23-31.

PATCHOGUE LABOR DAY WEEKEND BAR CRAWL

Kick off the autumn season and enjoy the Labor Day weekend at Patchogue’s Bar Crawl, offering attendees unlimited barbecue, $5 drinks, and commemorative T-shirts. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$25. 11 a.m. Sept. 1.

DEEP PURPLE & YES

Get ready for a night of heavy metal and hard rock with two pioneers in the genres: Deep Purple and Yes. During their all-new Deep Purple + Yes = 1 More Time Tour, these two bands are set to deliver a high-energy, unforgettable performance. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com.

$29.53+. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

GRAN DESPEDIDA DEL DURO DEL ECUADOR

Jam out to some Latin tunes as some of the biggest artists from Ecuador tour in Long Island for a full night of fun. Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com.

$74.60. 9 p.m. Sept. 1.

HOWARD JONES & ABC

A night of iconic hits from Howard Jones and ABC, alongside Haircut One Hundred. Experience ABC’s classics like ‘The Look Of Love’ and ‘Poison Arrow’, alongside Howard Jones’ synth-pop anthems such as ‘New Song’ and ‘Things Can Only Get Better’. It is presented by KJOY 98.3 FM. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$77-$318+. 7 p.m. Sept. 1 & Sept. 6.

The Week Ahead

BRANDY CLARK

Grammy and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandy Clark takes the stage at the Tilles Center. She will be joined by the acclaimed musical duo SistaStrings, including sisters Chauntee and Monique Ross. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35. 8 p.m. Sept. 4.

HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH + COLLECTIVE SOUL & EDWIN MCCAIN

Prepare yourself for a historic reunion as Darius Rucker rejoins Hootie & The Blowfish, featuring special guests Edwin McCain and Collective Soul! Experience several of the best bands of the 1990s coming together on this tour to perform their greatest hits. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com.

$31.98+. 6 p.m. Sept. 5.

THE 502S

The 502s are an indie folk band going on a Great American Road Trip Tour with Oliver Hazard. They often step outside of the box with vast musical influences, and are known to give energizing live performances. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$38-$110. 8 p.m. Sept. 5.