Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Courts & Crime

Body Found In Suitcase in Huntington Identified as Seikeya Jones

By Posted on
Suitcase
Seikeya Jones, 31, has been identified as the body found in a suitcase in Huntington earlier this week.
Suffolk County Police Department

Police have identified the victim whose body was found in a suitcase in Huntington on Tuesday.

Seikeya Jones, 31, was reported missing on Aug. 16, and has now been identified as the victim. She had been last seen in Huntingtn Station.

The suitcase was discovered behind an apartment complex near 320 Nassau Road. According to multiple news outlets, residents noticed a strong odor, and notified police, who then discovered the suitcase.

Jones was known to be homeless before her death. A cause of death has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking this page for updates.

About the Author

Michael Malaszczyk

Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites