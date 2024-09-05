Body Found In Suitcase in Huntington Identified as Seikeya Jones

Seikeya Jones, 31, has been identified as the body found in a suitcase in Huntington earlier this week.

Police have identified the victim whose body was found in a suitcase in Huntington on Tuesday.

Seikeya Jones, 31, was reported missing on Aug. 16, and has now been identified as the victim. She had been last seen in Huntingtn Station.

The suitcase was discovered behind an apartment complex near 320 Nassau Road. According to multiple news outlets, residents noticed a strong odor, and notified police, who then discovered the suitcase.

Jones was known to be homeless before her death. A cause of death has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking this page for updates.