Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

DESCENDENTS & CIRCLE JERKS

This is a concert featuring Descendants & Circle Jerks with Surfbort and Iron Chic. Emerging from the LA punk scene during the 70s, the Descendants & Circle Jerks will provide a blast from the musical past during their performances. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$48-$148. 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

LONG ISLAND WOODWORKERS SHOW

The annual Woodworkers Show will bring together the best craftspeople on Long Island. Along with live demonstrations and seminars, there will be a gift store, a tool garage sale, free handmade toys for the kids in the toy workshop, and other vendors. Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, cradleofaviation.org.

Free with museum admission. 10 a.m. Sept. 7 & Sept. 8.

THE SELKIE BRIDE

Enjoy this modern take on Celtic folklore in an all-new musical at Madison Theatre. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org.

$25. 7 p.m. Sept. 7 & 3 p.m. Sept. 8.

The Week Ahead

GOGOL BORDELLO

At the Casa Gogol Fall ‘24 Tour, experience the high-energy performance of Gogol Bordello, a band known for their genre-bending blend of punk, rock, and gypsy music. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$38-$149. 8 p.m. Sept. 11.

PITBULL & T-PAIN

Mr. Worldwide himself has some stops planned in New York, including at Jones Beach. Join him and rap legend T-Pain for a night of hip hop and pop. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com.

$139+. 8 p.m. Sept. 12.