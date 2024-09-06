The A-List: Long Island’s Top Prostate Cancer Oncologists

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Andrew R. Barsky, M.D.

Dr. Barsky works to identify any clinical trials that may be relevant to his patients’ conditions.

Top Abstract at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Annual Conference.

650 Commack Rd., Commack. https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/doctors/andrew-barsky

Emily K. Feld, MD, M.S.

Her goal is to maintain leading-edge knowledge of treatment advances and to deliver care consistent with best practices, both scientific and humanistic.

Chief Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.

650 Commack Rd., Commack. https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/doctors/emily-feld

Jahan Aghalar, M.D.

Born and raised on Long Island, Dr. Aghalar sees his role as an oncologist to give back to the community.

Outstanding Teacher Award during tenure as Chief Resident at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

1 Delaware Dr., New Hyde Park. https://nycancer.com/people/dr_jahan_aghalar

Manish A. Vira, M.D.

Dr. Vira looks not just at the disease, but at the patient as a whole in order to understand needs, goals and desires.

Fellow at the National Cancer Institute.

450 Lakeville Rd., Suite M41, New Hyde Park. https://www.northwell.edu/find-care/find-a-doctor/dr-manish-a-vira-md-11317774

Mary K. O’Keeffe, M.D.

All of her patients are treated as individuals who are active members of their treatment plans. She and her team monitor patients closely through every aspect of their journey.

Certification in Hematology and Medical Ontology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

120 Mineola Blvd., Suite 500, Mineola. https://nyulangone.org/doctors/1881945541/mary-k-o-keeffe

Massimiliano Spaliviero, M.D.

Since February 2016, Dr. Spaliviero has performed more than 700 consecutive fusion biopsies of the prostate.

Fellow at the American College of Surgeons.

24 Research Way #500, East Setauket. https://doctors.stonybrookmedicine.edu/provider/massimiliano-spaliviero/2250609?y_source=1_NDM2OTc0OS03MTUtbG9jYXRpb24ud2Vic2l0ZQ%3D%3D

Michael B. Bernstein, M.D.

He uses advanced radiation techniques such as intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) to safely and effectively treat cancers.

Research fellowship at the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

1101 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale. https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/doctors/michael-bernstein

Omid Rofeim, M.D.

He has published several articles and a book chapter in the fields of fertility and incontinence and has presented numerous abstracts at the American Urologic Association annual meetings and other prestigious societies on topics of fertility and interstitial cystitis.

American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award and AUA/Praecis Gerald P. Murphy Scholar Award for Distinction in the study of prostate cancer.

233 7th St., Suite 203, Mineola. https://www.northwell.edu/find-care/find-a-doctor/dr-omid-rofeim-md-11316759

Robert L. Mucciolo, M.D.

In addition to his role as physician, Dr. Mucciolo is a clinical instructor of those entering the field of urology.

Fellow of the American College of Surgeons; member of the American Urological Association and the Morgagni Medical Society.

889 East Main St., Suite 308, Riverhead. https://nyulangone.org/doctors/1245334473/robert-l-mucciolo

Wayne Waltzer, M.D.

He participates in multidisciplinary Tumor Board meetings to provide the best care for patients with cancer through combining the expertise of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists and pathologists.

Professor and Chairman of the Department of Urology and Director of Renal Transplant at Stony Brook University Hospital.

24 Research Way #500, Setauket- East Setauket. https://doctors.stonybrookmedicine.edu/provider/wayne-waltzer/2250629