What Is The Best Pet Shop On Long Island?

The Left Paw is home to your pets and their needs! A pet shop where you can find a wide selection of healthy and happy puppies, along with the supplies needed to care for your new four-legged friend. The Left Paw’s puppies are sourced from reputable, licensed breeders with guaranteed pedigree and quality. All pups are visited at least once a week by Dr. Mehlrose, a licensed veterinarian, to ensure each puppy is free from any illnesses. Each puppy is vaccinated the moment they arrive at The Left Paw, and a puppy is never sold if they have a cold or a medical issue. Their dedicated team shares your passion for dogs and is committed to offering their expertise and support to help you choose the most perfect pup for your family!

The Left Paw is located at 411 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park and can be reached at (516) 305-4220 or theleftpaw.com.