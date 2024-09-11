Quantcast
Donald Trump to Hold Rally at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale

Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks at Grumman Studios in Bethpage on Wednesday, April 6, 2016 (Long Island Press photo)

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday as campaign season enters the final weeks before Election Day, the Republican candidate’s campaign announced.

How to best spend money to elect Kamala Harris

Talk It OUT: LGBTQ Voices In A Queer Election Year

The rally plans were released on Sept. 11, a day after Trump faced Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris in a debate that aired on WABC-TV — a debate in which Harris suggested everyone go to Trump’s rallies to witness supporters leave early out of boredom.

Nassau County has also felt the dangerous effects of Kamala Harris’ open border bloodbath,” Trump’s campaign posted online while inviting supporters to attend the rally. “The flood of illegal immigrants into nearby ‘sanctuary,’ New York City has unleashed crime and chaos into their community.”

The rally is the third Trump has held on Long Island in his three bids for the White House. During the 2016 campaign, he held rallies in Bethpage and Patchogue, but did not return in 2020 before he was unseated by Democratic President Joe Biden, who is not seeking a second term.

“Anthony D’Esposito must be in an awful lot of trouble if he’s bringing Donald Trump’s abortion-banning, billionaire-loving, autocrat-enabling, incoherent circus to Nassau County,” Battleground New York said in a statement, referring to congressman who represents the district in which the coliseum is located. “We’re looking forward to seeing what kind of bizarre mess Trump leaves for D’Esposito to clean up after.” 

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with doors opening at 3 p.m.

