What’s The Best Fishing Supply Store On Long Island?

Captree Fuel Bait and Tackle has been voted the best fishing supply store on Long Island.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

September is a big month for fishing, which begs the question — what is the best fishing supply store on Long Island?

Long Islanders voted Captree Fuel Bait and Tackle the best fishing supply store on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest.

Captree Fuel Bait and Tackle is a family-owned and operated fishing supply store located in the beautiful Captree State Park. Established in 1967, the store stocks local and custom products to fit every customer’s specific needs! Fresh, frozen, and live bait are all available at the beach-surrounded store as is marine fuel, ice, tackle, and apparel.

Captree Fuel Bait and Tackle also offers fishing rod rental services so visitors can enjoy a day out fishing without permanently purchasing the gear. The Babylon-based store is open from April through November, seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.!

Captree Fuel Bait and Tackle is located at 3500 East Ocean Parkway, Babylon and can be reached at (631) 587-3430, their facebook page or their website, CaptreeFuelBaitAndTackle.com.

To find all the other 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest winners, visit bestoflongisland.com.