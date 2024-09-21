Nassau Cops Fatally Shoot Queens Police Chase Suspect in Massapequa Park

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Nassau County police officer fatally shot a man who led officers on a chase from Queens that ended in a crash in Massapequa Park on Friday night, authorities said.

NYPD officers had pulled the driver over at 11:15 p.m. in Jamaica but he fled the scene into Nassau, blew past a police roadblock, drove the wrong way on Sunrise Highway, rammed police cars and civilian vehicles before he was stopped at the corner of Hicksville Road a half hour later, police said.

“Officers attempted to get that individual to come out of the car, the shooting occurred, and the individual has died,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters during a news conference Saturday.

Seven officers — five from Nassau, two with NYPD — and a civilian were treated for minor injuries. The name of the driver was not immediately released.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations will review the case, as is required by law.