Courts & Crime

Nassau Cops Fatally Shoot Queens Police Chase Suspect in Massapequa Park

By Posted on
tOP 5

A Nassau County police officer fatally shot a man who led officers on a chase from Queens that ended in a crash in Massapequa Park on Friday night, authorities said.

NYPD officers had pulled the driver over at 11:15 p.m. in Jamaica but he fled the scene into Nassau, blew past a police roadblock, drove the wrong way on Sunrise Highway, rammed police cars and civilian vehicles before he was stopped at the corner of Hicksville Road a half hour later, police said.

“Officers attempted to get that individual to come out of the car, the shooting occurred, and the individual has died,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters during a news conference Saturday.

Seven officers — five from Nassau, two with NYPD — and a civilian were treated for minor injuries. The name of the driver was not immediately released.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations will review the case, as is required by law.

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

