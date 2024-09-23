Kids Had A Blast At Long Island Family Day

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Music and laughter filled the Cradle of Aviation during Long Island Family Day, where dozens of vendors and organizations gathered to connect with kids and parents from across the island.

More than 2,500 people — parents, grandparents, children and friends — came to check out the fun of Long Island Family Day. Despite road closures from the Indian Prime Minister’s visit nextdoor, the day was a roaring success.

“The turnout is great,” said Christy Farrel, sales manager of Tippi Toes Dance Studio, a sponsor of Long Island Family Day. “The families couldn’t be nicer.”

Kids enjoyed live science experiments by Mad Science, a high-energy dance class from Tippi Toes, and they even got the chance to see a real tortoise from Long Island Game Farm. There were even food trucks giving out ices, which turned a couple of smiles purple.

The event, organized by New York Family, helps families see what resources are out there for them and their children. While kids enjoyed music and dancing, parents were able to find out more about child-safe phones, dance classes, and summer camps.

“I think we offer a great program, a great service to our communities,” said Elaine Carr, the communications director of Camps R Us, another sponsor of the fun day. “And the partnership with Long Island Family is important to us, because I believe (they) play the same role to Long Island families.”

But the day kept getting better — kids couldn’t be happier when special guests like Mario and Luigi showed up to Long Island Family Day to say hi. Children under 6 were delighted to check out the safe indoor play area, where their parents also got a much-deserved break.

Colorful balloon animals, face painting, cotton candy and water-based tattoos brightened the day — but not nearly so much as the smiles on children’s faces at yet another successful Long Island Family Day.