Brain Tumor Walk At Jones Beach Raises Incredible $180k For A Cure

Kaelyn Mccandles, standing with her mother Lynne on the beach, is battling cancer. As a member of the National Brain Tumor Society, and founder of Kaelyn’s Krusaders, she works to make sure kids with brain tumors have the support they need.

More than 800 people came to Jones Beach last Sunday with a single goal in mind: finding a cure for brain tumors.

The 2024 NY Brain Tumor Walk saw hundreds march for the cause. Patients, survivors, caregivers, families and friends, research scientists, medical providers, and local businesses alike participated in the walk at Jones Beach on Sept. 15. Together they raised more than $180,000, with donations still coming in.

The NY Brain Tumor Walk is organized by the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest patient advocacy organization in the United States committed to curing brain tumors and improving the lives of patients and families. The more than $180,000 in proceeds raised from the walk will help them deliver on its mission to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and caregivers.

The annual Brain Tumor Walk walk highlights the strength of the New York brain tumor community and honors all those that have been impacted by the more than 100 types of brain tumors — all of which can be devastating and debilitating, and many of which can be deadly.

It’s estimated that more than 90,000 individuals in the U.S. will receive a primary brain tumor diagnosis this year alone, and nearly 19,000 Americans will die because of brain cancer this year. Brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children 19-years-old and younger, accounting for three out of every 10 cancer deaths. More so than any other cancer, a brain tumor can have life-altering psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and physical effects. There are no known prevention or early detection methods, few available treatments, and there is no cure.

Yet.

To learn more about this event, please visit BrainTumor.org/NewYork