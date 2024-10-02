What’s Your October 2024 Horoscope? Here’s What The Stars Say

What’s in store for you this month? Here’s what your October 2024 horoscope says.

Aries – A proposal of some kind which may or may not be grounded in reality is in the works. This person has an intoxicating effect on you which will bring out creative qualities that are manifested in you.

Taurus – During this period you may feel disappointed in a relationship which brings much sadness. The relationship has gone wrong and you have no choice but to let go. Not to worry: There are still new, hopeful possibilities for the future.

Gemini – It is time that new goals and ventures are chosen and followed through. A good choice from all the possibilities that lie before you is made and you can now set your mind on following through.

Cancer – Don’t try to force your partner to make a decision right now. It will only backfire and leave you feeling diminished. There is no point in trying to assert yourself because the forces you are up against are stronger than you are.

Leo – This month will bring contentment and happiness. The darkness is dispelled and you can now see how to resolve any problems. Your positive attitude means that you are now able to enjoy life and be successful in whatever you do.

Virgo – You’re ready to come out of your shell and take on new adventures and opportunities. Open up your feelings and begin new liaisons. Time to make peace with loved ones; change comes from within.

Libra – It is time to take stock of yourself. You may want to abandon one thing for another and the circumstances may look challenging. Don’t give up! Persistence will be worthwhile and bring you the rewards you deserve. You will see your plans materialize.

Scorpio – You feel confident now and it is time to act on your intuition and move forward with confidence in what you are doing. You can now achieve a tremendous amount and will be enabled to deal with any setbacks along the way.

Sagittarius – There is an unusual, original way of handling a matter. When dealing with practical situations, you will need a new approach. Listen to the guidance being offered from your higher self.

Capricorn – This month indicates the successful completion of one cycle or stage of life and the beginning of another. You may be experiencing a deepening spiritual connection and strong sense of oneness with everyone and everything.

Aquarius – A fresh chapter is beginning in your emotional life that may mark the beginning of a relationship or a new stage in an existing one. Engagement, marriage, or the birth of a child is possible. Develop your psychic abilities and strengthen your intuition.

Pisces – You may feel threatened, pressured or victimized and beset with some insurmountable problems, some of which you may have caused. Resolve to stay clear of gossip so that in the future, these threats will cease.

There you have it! Your October 2024 horoscope by Psychic Deb has hopefully given you some insight as to what the next month has in store for you. Check out if your September horoscope came true!