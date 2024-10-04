RISE Life Services Opens New ‘Day Hab’ Center For Adults With Disabilities

The new Day Hab center in Brookhaven expands RISE Life Services’ mission to help adults with disabilities.

RISE Life Services’ new “Day Hab” in Brookhaven is here to empower adults with disabilities.

The new center, in Brookhaven, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting last week. Those who join the facility will have new opportunities to learn, volunteer and interact with the community. It also offers training in areas like culinary and clerical skills.

The program is also making connections with the local Brookhaven Library and the Lighthouse Mission, a food pantry, for volunteer opportunities. The Day Hab is located in the parish hall of St. James Episcopal Church, andhose who participate will also help with the church’s holiday fundraising.

The beauty of the facility is that it not only provides services for the local community, but also empowers developmentally disabled people by encouraging self-direction, said Executive Director of RISE Life Services Charles Evdos.

“New York State wants individuals to stay home, pretty much,” Evdos said. “When an adult or a child stays at home, they sit in front of a TV. Here they get to go out into the community, they get to go to our Huntington site, which features art, music, dance, clay pottery, a job program. It gives them a better quality of life.”

Adults with developmental disabilities want the same things as anyone else — to do things of quality, Evdos said. In that regard, he added, this program is likely the best in the state.

The Brookhaven location is the fifth Day Hab opened by the nonprofit, which is headquartered in Riverhead. The organization strives to provide services to adults with autism, developmental disabilities or substance abuse issues. The other day program facilities are in Riverhead, Patchogue, Huntington and Mattituck.

The nonprofit, which began more than 30 years ago, continues to grow to help as many people as possible.

“I’m glad that our day program services are expanding so that we can offer our services to other areas,” said Jo-Anne Vitale, RISE Life Services’ operations director of day programs. “And hopefully RISE’s day program will continue growing to provide the needed services to people in the community.”

The Day Hab is in the parish hall of St. James Episcopal Church, at 260 Beaver Dam Rd. Individuals must be receiving Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, or OPWDD, services to take part in the program.

Organizations looking to be considered for volunteer assistance may contact Jo-Anne at 631-727-6220 or jvitale@riselifeservices.org.