Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: School Threats, Fatal Frat Hazing and More

bruce blakeman

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

 

It’s Fall Ya’ll! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024

fall yall

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

What’s Your October 2024 Horoscope? Here’s What The Stars Say

october 2024 horoscope

What’s in store for you this month? Here’s what your October 2024 horoscope says.

Long Island Oktoberfest Fun Begins In September

GettyImages 1199430535

Long Island Oktoberfest season officially kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 21. Lovers of traditional German beer, food and music will be able to find festivals all across Long Island.

Ronkonkoma Man Sentenced To Prison For Fatal Frat Hazing That Killed Timothy Piazzagavel

Severe hazing at a Penn State University fraternity killed 19-year-old Timothy Piazza in 2017. Yesterday, a Ronkonkoma man was sentenced to prison for his role in the fatal frat hazing.

Blakeman Outlines School Safety Plan After 80 Nassau County Threats

bruce blakeman school safety plan

There have been 80 threats to Nassau County schools within the past year. Today, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman outlined the current school safety plan in place to protect children across the county.

