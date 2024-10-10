Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

ANDERSON .PAAK

This Grammy-winning singer and rapper best known for his hit “Bubblin” and his band The Free Nationals will perform their album Malibu in its entirety. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$66-$500. 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Seminal punk stalwarts Mike Ness and crew take over the stage at The ’Mount for a no-holds-barred, rock-till-you-drop-or-are-carried-out mayhem fest replete high-octane, F-The-World anthems spanning the band’s nearly 40 years of ripping it, sure to include classics such as “Mommy’s Little Monster,” “Ball and Chain,” “Making Believe,” “Sick Boy” and “When The Angels Sing” along with newer firebombs from their latest, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes. Opening the show is The BellRays. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$79.50. 8 p.m. Oct. 11.

NICKI MINAJ

The Queen of Rap is back on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

9 p.m. Oct. 11.

TOM COLICCHIO

The celebrity chef will discuss his new book Why I Cook. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$95. 2 p.m. Oct. 12.

JOHNNY MATHIS

“Chances are” Mathis’s melodic voice will have the whole audience swooning as he sings his lengthy repertoire of hits. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$49-$170. 8 p.m. Oct.12.

AN ALL-NEW COUNTESS CABARET

LuAnn de Lesseps stars in Marry F Kill! The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$79.50. 8 p.m. Oct. 13.

GEORGE TAKEI

Tickets include a screening of the documentary To Be Takei, interview with Q&A, a copy of his important new NY Times bestselling children’s book, My Lost Freedom: A Japanese American World War II Story, & gala book signing reception with live musical entertainment. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$60-$75. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

JESSE MCCARTNEY

This New York native pop singer makes a local stop on his All’s Well Tour Part 2. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$65. 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

KIDD G

This country/emo/rap star from Georgia hits LI with special guest Anelia Herim. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$20-$40. 8 p.m. Oct. 17.