Suffolk Corrections Officer Forced Jail Inmate to Perform Sex Act, DA Says

A Suffolk corrections officer was accused of using threats to force a jaimed inmate to perform a sex act on him while he was on duty, prosecutors say.

A Suffolk County corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly using threats to force an inmate to perform a sex act on him in jail while on duty, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted the Suffolk corrections officer, Jason Middleton — who has been suspended without pay — on charges of third-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

“We take allegations of misconduct by those in positions of authority seriously, especially when they involve vulnerable individuals in custody, and we are committed to pursuing justice and respecting therights of all parties involved,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

Prosecutors said the 35-year-old Central Islip man escorted a Riverhead Correctional Facility inmate into a utility walkway between jail cells that he knew to be a blind spot in security camera coverage, closed the door, ordered the inmate to perform oral sex upon him, and the inmate complied last year. Middleton had threatened the inmate that if the inmate ever disobeyed him, he would plant contraband in the inmate’s cell that would result in the inmate facing additional criminal charges, according to investigators.

The District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad arrested Middleton on Nov. 24, 2023, prosecutors announced on Oct. 11, 2024 after the officer was arraigned before Judge Karen M. Wilutis, who placed Middleton on supervised release. He faces up to four years in prison, if convicted. He is due back in court Nov. 25.

“The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for the alleged actions of this employee,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said. “The allegations against this officer are in no way a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, who serve with honor every day.”

The suspect’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.