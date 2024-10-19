William Floyd High School Student Brought Gun to School, Cops Say

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 14-year-old William Floyd High School student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun into the building in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County police and William Floyd School district officials said.

The student was brought into a school administrator’s office, where school officials were interviewing the student about possibly vaping on campus, when he was searched with a metal detector wand and found to be in possession of a gun shortly prior to dismissal, police and administrators said.

“The handgun was confiscated, and the police were immediately notified,” the district wrote in a message on its website. “This has been turned over to law enforcement who are continuing their investigation.”

Seventh Squad detectives charged the student, whose name was not released because he is a minor, with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. The student was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct station house and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday as a juvenile offender at First District Court in Central Islip.

“In addition to any criminal charges, the student will also be subject to severe consequences according to the school district code of conduct,” the district added in its message.

Seventh Squad detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on this case to call them at 631-852-8752