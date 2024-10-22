Latinx Culture Celebrated With 3-Day Fair At Nassau Community College

The book “Caterpillar to Butterfly” was a collaboration between various authors who came out in support of the three-day-long “Empowered” arts festival.

Nassau Community College transformed its College Center Building into a vibrant cultural space to highlight the rich tapestry of Latinx heritage.

The Latinx Arts Festival and Book Fair proudly launched its inaugural event, titled “Empowered,” beginning at the Westbury Memorial Public Library on Oct. 10, before moving to NCC from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, where the organizers welcomed over 220 students from 10 Long Island schools. Participants engaged in workshops, author talks, and meet-the-artist opportunities, all designed to emphasize the powerful connections between arts, education, and culture.

More than 600 community members of all ages witnessed how the arts foster a sense of pride in one’s heritage. The festival showcased an array of performers, artists, authors, and entrepreneurs that highlighted the diversity of Latinx culture.

The celebration was made possible by Cuentos de Triadas Inc. in collaboration with La Casa at NCC the Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs, LILTA, Westbury Memorial Public Library, Long Island en Vivo/La Fiesta and Mujeres que Se Atreven. The success of “Empowered” marks a significant step toward promoting cultural awareness and appreciation within the community, setting the stage for future events that celebrate and uplift Latinx voices on Long Island.