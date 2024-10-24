‘Lung Force’ Walk Aims To Raise $120k For Cancer Research On Saturday

Lung Force, pictured here in 2023, is having its second annual walk to raise money for cancer research. The walk is this Saturday, Oct. 26 at Eisenhower Park.

It’s easy to feel hopeless in the face of a disease like lung cancer — so events like Lung Force are a breath of fresh air.

Lung Force, an initiative by the American Lung Association, provides critical funds for lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives and awareness. Participants will march toward the fundraising goal of $120,000 this Saturday, Oct. 26 at Eisenhower Park.

Those who join for the second annual Lung Force walk will enjoy around 1 to 3 miles of autumn scenery while helping a good cause. But the event does more than raise money — it celebrates the lung cancer survivors joining the walk, and honors loved ones whose lives have been lost to the disease.

The walk will kick off with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m., where lung cancer survivors will share their stories, and Lung Force leaders will show participants how their involvement is helping the American Lung Association make historic gains in lifesaving lung research. The day will culminate in a celebratory closing ceremony at 12 p.m..

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among people in the U.S., and someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes. The statistics may seem overwhelming, but there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful for a brighter future ahead.

More people than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by over 50 percent in the past decade. Across the nation, LUNG FORCE has raised more than $30 million for lifesaving lung cancer research since 2014, and has nearly tripled commitment to lung cancer research.

When people come together for events like the annual Lung Force walk, it makes the future of lung research and cancer healthcare even brighter.

Register online through Oct. 25, or register in person at the walk at 9:30 a.m..

The second annual Lung Force is this Saturday, Oct. 26, at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The walk is from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Participants can park in Parking Lot 6, accessible from the Merrick Road entrance.

