10 Adoptable Friends To Keep You Company During Spooky Season

Whether you’re looking to adopt a feathered friend or a four-legged companion, this week we got you covered!

Available to adopt through Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

6-month-old Rose is a sweet kitten who truly loves being groomed. She will tap your hand with her paw for attention. This pretty kitty’s favorite pastime is wrestling with her siblings. Rose will also cuddle up under your chin and neck area so she can get some love. She will capture your heart for sure.

Blanche is a total lovebug who loves to play and interact. She makes you earn her love with treats galore! Her favorite time is mealtime. Blanche is the perfect adventurous and energetic kitten!

To adopt Rose or Blanche, complete an adoption application.

Available to adopt at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Special Request* In addition to being gorgeous, Snoop Bird is a sweet “keet” who enjoys showcasing the enchanting sound of her endearing tweet. She is fairly new to the shelter, and still warming up to her caretakers, however she does allow them to put their hands in her cage well. With a little patience and a loving, gentle approach, the team at the shelter has every reason to believe she will be hand-tamed.

Snoop Bird would be the perfect addition to any bird-loving family. Like most parakeets, she would love to have a buddy. This little lady would make a wonderful addition to a lucky family’s heart and home.

*The Smithtown Animal Shelter is set up to accommodate Dogs and Cats exclusively. Only one exotic pet is able to be assisted at a time.

If you are interested in meeting Snoop Bird, please fill out an application. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available to adopt at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Zeus, a charming one-year-old hound mix ready to bring joy and love into your life! This handsome boy is bursting with energy and affection, eagerly waiting for his forever family to share adventures with. Zeus has a heart of gold and is looking for an experienced adopter as he continues his training and grows into the best version of himself. Zeus dreams of being the king of his castle in an adults-only home, where he can soak up all the love and attention from his human companions. If you’re ready to welcome a loving companion into your home, Zeus is ready to be your new best friend!

Six-year-old Shell’s long journey from Oman left him confused by what he’d experienced prior to arriving to the US for safety. Time fending for himself outdoors led to him being FIV+. Animal League America gave him all the time and patience he needed to gain equilibrium, relearning how to trust those he once feared. Their team’s reassurances paid off big time for this very vocal friend who calls out for attention with warm greetings.

Where he once was apprehensive about being near people, he now craves cuddles with visitors. Shell is now looking for a calm home with experienced adults and older children. If you’d like to end his search and begin a beautiful life together, ask about meeting him today!

Tommy is an adorable one-year-old Shepherd/Rottweiler mix who is ready to steal your heart! Rescued in September 2023 from South Carolina, Tommy’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring! When he first arrived, he was diagnosed with a severe heart murmur and entered Animal League America’s Help Me Heal program, where he received the care he so desperately needed. Thanks to their dedicated veterinary team, Tommy underwent a successful balloon valvuloplasty, and now he’s on the mend and ready for a forever home!

Currently thriving in a loving foster home, Tommy is living his best life filled with affection and joy. As a fully housebroken companion, he’s not just adorable but also ready to be a part of your family. Tommy enjoys playing with squeaky toys and may take a little time to warm up to new faces, but once he does, you’ll discover a sweet snuggle bug who just wants to be by your side. If you’re looking to add a loyal friend to your life, Tommy is waiting for you!

Jonquil is a sweet and timid two-year-old momma who needed a little extra time before she was ready for adoption. After caring for her litter, Jonquil spent some quiet time learning to trust people again. Now, she’s transformed into a friendly little door greeter, surprising herself with her newfound courage! The love and patience she’s received has paid off, and she’s now ready for a forever home. Jonquil is looking for an experienced family with older children to help continue her journey towards a peaceful, happy future.

Meet Simon, a spirited two-year-old Cane Corso/Terrier mix bursting with love and energy! This handsome boy is eager to find an adopter who can provide the strong leadership and guidance he needs to grow into the best dog he can be. With just a little patience and a whole lot of love, Simon is ready to become your loyal companion and best friend! Once he’s comfortable, Simon loves to give affection and cuddles, making him the perfect snuggle buddy. He dreams of being the only four-legged prince in your home, so he can soak up all the attention and affection he deserves.

Miracle boy four-year-old Kitty Minke got to spend a lot of time with Animal League vets while they worked out his health issues. Now that they have a great plan in place to maintain his heart health, he’s moved up to Bianca’s Furry Friends! Minke inspires everyone he meets with his can-do spirit and his love of all things, from playtime to cuddles to treat parties.

Meet lovely Lucy, a three-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix from Louisiana who’s been patiently waiting for her forever family. Lucy is a gentle soul who might be a little shy at first, but once you win her trust (with some irresistible treats!), she’ll shower you with endless affection and become your loyal best friend. Lucy is a regular in playgroups and her true personality shines when she’s playing with other pups! With her silly, goofy disposition and love for snuggling, Lucy is the perfect companion for cozy nights in.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To adopt your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!