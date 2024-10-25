Dr. Matthew Sikina of Port Washington Joins HSS Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Matthew Sikina, MD, of Port Washington, has joined HSS Long Island, the Uniondale location of the top-rated Hospital for Special Surgery.

As a sports medicine physician, he specializes in the nonsurgical treatment of musculoskeletal conditions and injuries to help patients return to activities they enjoy.

Dr. Sikina joins more than 40 physicians at HSS Long Island, which is located in The Omni professional building off Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale. The practice offers various orthopedic subspecialties, pain management, and rheumatology.

Hospital for Special Surgery is consistently ranked No.1 in orthopedics nationwide in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” edition.

Sikina developed a strong interest in sports medicine during his residency training in emergency medicine, where he treated patients with orthopedic injuries and chronic pain.

“During my residency, I completed a sports medicine rotation and had the privilege of volunteering as part of the medical staff for several large athletic events,” Dr. Sikina said. “These experiences ignited my passion for helping patients return to and maintain their active lifestyles. Pursuing a subsequent fellowship in sports medicine allowed me to deepen my expertise and stay updated on the latest techniques, ultimately enhancing the care I provide to my patients.”

Dr. Sikina graduated summa cum laude from the University of Delaware and went on to obtain his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University with a concentration in public health.

He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Cooper University Hospital, the busiest level 1 trauma center in southern New Jersey. He continued his training in primary care sports medicine at Stanford Health Care in California, where he served as a team physician for San Jose State University, San Jose City College, Valley Christian High School, and the Bay Area Panthers, a professional indoor football team based in San Jose.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Sikina stays active by running and weightlifting. His hobbies include playing guitar, building PCs, and spending quality time with his wife, Tiffany, and their dog, Evie.