Port residents attend Stop the Bleed training

Stop the Bleed training at the Port Washington Library (Photo provided by the Town of North Hempstead)

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte partnered with the Nassau University Medical Center to host a Stop the Bleed training session for residents at the Port Washington Public Library.

Dozens of residents turned out to the training and learned how to recognize and respond to life-threatening bleeding situations.

“I always encourage my constituents to attend these informational Stop the Bleed trainings because they provide invaluable information that very well might save a life,” Dalimonte said. “I was thrilled with the turnout, which included Port Washington Police Commissioners Angela Mullins and J.B. Meyer. Thank you both for attending and for your continued leadership within the Port Washington community.”