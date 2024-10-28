Lung Force Surpasses $120k Fundraising Goal For Lung Cancer Research

The Lung Force walk not only honored loved ones lost to lung cancer, but celebrated survivors and a future without lung cancer.

Lung Force 2024 aimed to raise money for lifesaving lung cancer research. Now the future of lung cancer research is a little brighter — to the tune of $120,000.

More than 500 Long Islanders came out to participate in the second annual Lung Force walk at Eisenhower Park on Oct. 26. Friends and family walked between one and three miles amid autumn scenery to raise money for critical research that will help save countless lives of those diagnosed with lung cancer or other lung diseases.

Lung Force, an initiative by the American Lung Association, aimed to raise $120,000 this year. The walk raised $122,000 — and still counting. The more than 500 participants included local lung cancer heroes and survivors, and families managing lung diseases, including asthma, COPD and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The walk honored Jeffrey Schneider, chief of medical oncology and hematology at NYU Langone Health’s Long Island campus in Mineola. During the opening ceremony, he and other speakers shared their stories of gratitude, loss, and love from the podium.

“We are deeply grateful to all of our walkers, volunteers and sponsors for joining the Lung Force Walk Long Island this year,” said Emily Amitin, Development Director for the American Lung Association in metro New York. “We surpassed our fundraising goal, and we are truly showing the world that together we can take strides against lung cancer and lung disease.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and someone is diagnosed with the disease about every two minutes, according to the American Lung Association. However, more people than ever are surviving lung cancer. The survival rate has increased by over 50% in the past decade. Lung Force has raised more than $30 million for lifesaving lung cancer research since 2014, and has nearly tripled national commitment to lung cancer research.

The walk was supported by local sponsors, including NYU Langone Health Perlmutter Cancer Center – Long Island and Paragon Management.

By joining together for the Lung Force walk, Long Islanders helped raise money for lifesaving lung cancer research, early detection initiatives and lung health awareness — and took a big step forward toward a future where fewer lives than ever are lost to lung disease.