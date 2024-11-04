Artistry Wellness & Medspa, a new Manhasset spa touting its modern, clean and cozy environment, work is not just focused on enhancing their client’s outer beauty but their inside beauty as well.

The spa, located at 1615 Northern Blvd., is owned by Dr. Sai-Kit Wong, an anesthesiologist with more than 20 years of healthcare experience.

“He [opened this spa] because he wanted to be a blessing to other people,” spa manager Melissa Newell said. “He wants everyone when they walk into the doors to feel blessed and for us to be enhancing their outer beauty and also their inner beauty.”

Artistry Wellness & Medspa’s grand opening was Saturday.

The newly opened space is understated luxury, white accented with gold, giving all who enter a refreshed and rejuvenating feeling.

“We also wanted them to know that they were coming to a luxury spa and to give that vibe and that feel is something that was important to us.”

The Manhasset medspa is different from your typical day spa. Services include traditional spa offerings like facials and hair treatments, but medical procedures like injectables are also offered to “enhance your outer beauty,” Newell said.

“So botox, fillers, injectables, hormone replacement,” Newell said. “It’s all things to do with helping your outer beauty medically as opposed to a regular spa, which offers just massages, facials, saunas, things like that.”

But throughout their services, Newell said they maintain a focus on inner beauty, which is just as important as outer beauty.

“We have life coaching, which is a big deal because a lot of wellness places and medspas do not have this,” Newell said. “What we do is [clients] work with life coaches to review their feelings. If you’re feeling depressed or sad or there are things going on with you, discuss that with the doctor and they find solutions for that.”

Artistry Wellness & Medspa’s services also go beyond aesthetics, including its skincare service for clients facing surgery.

“We do pre-op and post-op care, skin care,” Newell said. “We like to enhance people’s current situation before they get any procedure, so we have pre-op things that they can use on their skin.”

Newell’s favorite treatments at the spa are some of its skincare offerings.

“I like hydro facials. That’s my favorite. I think it really, really helps with the skin,” Newell said. “I also like chemical peels because it takes off the layer of skin and gives you fresh skin like a baby. I love that.”

The spa also sells custom jewelry for their clients to browse and purchase.

“We get custom jewelry pieces and it’s important for people when they’re looking around to see something that they really, really love and we love.” Newell said. “They’re just really beautiful pieces that we figure when somebody’s shopping and they see it, they’re like ‘Wow, I could wear this somewhere and just grab it.”

Newell said customer service is at the forefront of everything they do, ensuring people feel recognized and seen.

“It’s important for people to understand that we are a medspa and we are wellness but we care about people,” Newell said. “We care about how you feel. We care about how you look. We care about ensuring we’re doing the best thing and the right thing by you at all times.”

Newell said they want all their customers to leave in one way: loved.

“I think that’s important for people to know that they feel loved, that they feel like they’re not just a number, that we’re going to remember who they are and we’re going to take the things that are important for them into consideration for us as well,” Newell said.