Oyster Bay high celebrates 100% graduation rate, national merit semifinalists

Samantha Goetz presents Argaman and D’Anca with a citation from the county (Photos provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District)

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education celebrated its 100% graduation rate at the Oct. 22 board meeting. Local officials joined the board to recognize the achievement.

“This is very, very impressive” said Nassau County legislator Samantha Goetz.

Last June, all 109 students in the Oyster Bay High School Class of 2024 graduated. The statewide graduation average was 86% in 2023, and the high school’s previous graduation rate was 88%.

Goetz attended the last board meeting to present a county citation to the high school’s principal, Melissa Argaman, and head of guidance, Joy-Anne D’Anca.

“It is not easy,” she said. “You guys have a lot of obstacles, and I really just think you should all be recognized for your hard work, recognizing which students needed a little extra help to get them over the finish line”

“We are very proud,” said Oyster Bay-East Norwich Superintendent Francesco Ianni.

“It means a lot being recognized,” he said. Ianni said the local recognition helps promote school pride and participation.

“It helps our school community,” he said.

Ianni said the recognition “shows that it is a community effort.”

He said when local officials recognize students’ hard work, it helps connect the school community with the outside community.

Ianni said the school has also seen an increase in college applications and commitments among its student body in recent years.

In 2024, he said 91% of students accepted into college committed to pursuing a four-year degree. Previously, this rate was seen at 82%.

Ianni said the school hosts Mini-College Fairs, one-on-one guidance sessions and application readiness workshops.

“We have wonderful initiatives,” he said,

He said the recognition from local officials creates a positive school culture. Students are motivated “when they do well and they receive recognition,” he said.

“You guys have achieved a 100% graduation rate in 2024, and that is absolutely impressive,” Goetz said.

“Congratulations to each and every one of you for that achievement,” Goetz said to the board.

In addition to school administration, two student body members were recognized by the county as well.

Goetz presented citations to Adrian Kim and Brandon Antonetti, OBHS seniors who are National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

“This is such a testament to the school that supports you, but to yourselves for the hard work, the dedication and the discipline,” Goetz said.

Goetz said over 1 million students apply to the National Merit Scholarship program each year. Students are evaluated on standardized test scores, academic performance, and skill.

Approximately 16,000 students are chosen as semifinalists, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Kim and Antonetti both qualified. Once a student qualifies as a semifinalist, they have the opportunity to compete for over 7,000 National Merit Scholarships. Together, these scholarships are worth nearly $28 million.

“It’s the start of something very great for your future,” Goetz said.

Ianni said that for students to “receive that kind of recognition is wonderful.”