Shye Roberts advances to the next round of “The Voice”

Jamison Puckett, left, and Shye Roberts, right, perform a duet of “Love Yourself” (Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC)

Glen Cove native Shye Roberts beat duet partner Jamison Puckett to advance to the next round of “The Voice.”

Roberts and Puckett faced off with a rendition of “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber at the popular TV show in which famous musicians search

for aspiring singers discovered at public auditions and then mentor them.

“Me and Jamison got along really well,” Roberts said. “We loved working with each other.”

This was the first duet that Roberts sang on the show. She is used to performing as a solo act, she said.

“I really feel like it was a seamless transition for both me and Jamison.”

Roberts said both she and Puckett worked together to perform as a team.

“We both made musical choices that were both in service of each other and the song,” she said. “Nobody was trying to show off or beat the other one. We were both just trying to do our best.”

“The song brought out the best of what you both do,” said “The Voice” judge Snoop Dog.

“You just blossom into two incredible vocalists,” said judge Reba McEntire. “The camaraderie was just excellent.”

Coach Michael Bublé announced Roberts as the winner of the voice battle, allowing her to advance to the next stage of the competition.

“I feel like I’ve really met people that I relate to, the other artists on the show,” Roberts said.

“I feel like I’ve made friends that I will speak to for the rest of my life,” she said. “And on top of that, I’ve found experience that I would not have been able to get anywhere else.”

Before her appearance on “The Voice,” Roberts got her start in Glen Cove.

“Initially, I was only doing school musicals,” Roberts said. After performing at middle school talent shows, she said she joined the musicals to improve her singing skills.

After she performed with the drama club, Roberts began to book gigs around the city.

Roberts performed at Mayor Pam Panzenbeck’s first inauguration ceremony in 2022.

“She really liked my voice and the passion I had for it,” Roberts said.

“I just love doing things for my community,” she said.

During her senior year of high school, Roberts said she moved from Glen Cove to Pennsylvania due to a family member’s illness.

“I wasn’t in my element, and I wasn’t really into singing as much as I was before,” she said.

She said when her voice teacher sent her the link to apply for “The Voice,” she decided to finally do it.

Since joining the show, Roberts said “the biggest challenge is probably my age.”

Other contestants have performed on tour and released albums already, she said. Roberts said she has learned from her fellow performers and the coaches on the show.

“I have the potential now and the recognition, even if it’s just a little bit, to make a mark and make music and put myself out there,” Roberts said.

“I’ve found a real home in “The Voice,’” she said.