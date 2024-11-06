Wounded IDF Soldiers Visit Temple Beth Sholom

Temple Beth Sholom’s congregants and teens heard the stories from soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces

who have recovered from their wounds during an inspiring evening of solidarity on November 3,

2024.

Matan Falach, a staff sergeant who was severely wounded last December in Gaza, and Steve

Wailand, a paramedic who served during a previous conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and is now an

IDF reservist described their injuries and struggles to recover.

Their visit was under the auspices of El-Ami, an Israeli organization that teaches students in Israel and

abroad about the challenges wounded IDF soldiers face. Psychologist Dr. Norman Fried, who practices in

New York spoke about the impact of trauma on both soldiers and the survivors of the October 7, 2023,

attack in Israel.

He said he is working on a documentary film about post-traumatic stress disorder in

Israel since the attack. The evening was dedicated to Omer Neutra, an IDF soldier from Long Island

who is still being held captive in Gaza.