New seawall plans adjusted

Plans for the Baxter Beach restoration had to be updated due to extensive damage to a section of the seawall, sidewalk, and a portion of the southbound travel lane on Shore Road.



The road is used by approximately 12,000 residents and 8,000 vehicles weekly. It serves as the main entrance to and exit for Baxter Estates, Port Washington North, Manorhaven, the Village of, and Sands Point.

Nassau County officials said on Nov. 1 that construction is estimated to begin soon, focusing on plugging the hole in the seawall and backfilling. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials are scheduled to meet with the contractors on Nov. 7 to address all constructability concerns before the County modifies the project and resubmits it to the State for permit modification.

The reconstruction got DEC approval this past summer, and initial plans were finalized on Sept. 10. However, after multiple concerns regarding the proposed work were identified by the contractor and after additional site visits, officials agreed that revisions and a modified permit were needed.

In July, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Port Washington to announce millions of dollars of state aid for restoration projects. Her visit happened only one week after Nassau County and Baxter Estates had to close one lane of Shore Road due to the severely damaged seawall section, sidewalk, and portion of the southbound travel lane.



Her administration allocated $7.7 million to mitigate coastal erosion and flooding and improve pedestrian connectivity in Baxter Estates. The package also included $1 million for an accessible playground in Port Washington North.

“There are so many communities that rely on Shore Road, and it is encouraging to see that plans for ensuring this roadway’s long-term safety and integrity are coming into focus,” Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said in a press release about the construction.

“I hope that the state, county, and contractors will work collaboratively and expeditiously so that permits are swiftly in place and work can begin as quickly as possible to give communities up and down the Port Washington peninsula the peace of mind they need,” she added.