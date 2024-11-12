Port Washington: Four recent sales show range of options

Four distinctive homes in Port Washington recently sold, showcasing the diversity and charm of this North Shore Long Island community. From a two-family home in Manorhaven to a prestigious 55+ community unit in Mill Pond Acres, each property reflects Port Washington’s blend of suburban appeal and luxurious amenities.

On 69 Edgewood Road in the charming village of Manorhaven, an updated two-family home sold on Nov. 4 for $915,000. This 1,700-square-foot residence offers flexibility and privacy for extended families or those seeking rental income. The first floor features a one-bedroom layout with a kitchen and living/dining room combo, while the second floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and living room.

With central air conditioning and an attached one-car garage, the home also has a private, landscaped backyard complete with a covered patio. Located close to the Manorhaven pool, park, beach, shops and transportation, this home provides a convenient, comfortable living space ideal for those looking to enjoy the area’s amenities.

Just down the road, 190 Cow Neck Road captured the charm of a classic colonial style. Sold for $987,500 on Oct. 30, this meticulously maintained home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,182 square feet of living space. Professionally landscaped gardens surround this timeless property and the first floor includes a spacious living room, formal dining room, and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The country-style kitchen, outfitted with KitchenAid appliances and a vintage enamel sink, exudes warmth and functionality, while the outdoor brick patio and surrounding perennial garden add further charm. Noteworthy recent upgrades include a new roof, an updated electric panel and a new garage door system. This home’s tranquil location and lush landscape make it an ideal retreat for its new owners.

The standout sale at 18 Bayside Avenue also closed on Oct. 30 for $1,575,000. This elegantly updated residence combines coastal design with timeless appeal and offers sweeping views of Manhasset Bay.

The home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple areas designed for both relaxation and functionality, including a sunroom and an expansive third-floor bonus space that could serve as an office or playroom. A gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and high-end appliances provides an ideal setting for entertaining, while a sun-filled sitting area offers an escape to enjoy the scenic surroundings. Complete with a detached garage, gas heating and a walk-out basement, this home exudes both sophistication and comfort, perfect for those seeking the luxury of coastal living.

Finally, in Port Washington’s sought-after 55+ community of Mill Pond Acres, 87 Pond View Drive presents a unique opportunity for downsizing with ease. Sold for $580,000 on Oct. 30, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom first-floor unit spans 1,238 square feet and is a canvas for personalized design. With a bright living and dining area, a well-appointed granite kitchen and a master suite featuring an ample closet wall and full bath, this unit offers a blend of functionality and luxury.

An additional bedroom opens to a private patio, creating an ideal space for relaxation. This unit is situated in a gated community with abundant amenities, adding a layer of exclusivity and convenience to daily living. The property represents an attractive option in a community known for its blend of comfort and independence.

These recent sales highlight Port Washington’s appeal as a place where homes of varied styles offer access to top-tier amenities and a strong sense of community, reflecting the versatility and vibrancy of this North Shore neighborhood.

Compiled by Christy Hinko; details and images courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.