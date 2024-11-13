On Election Day, Americans delivered a loud and clear message: they are tired of the out-of-

touch policies from extreme politicians, and they are ready for sound and sensible solutions.

That’s exactly what President Donald Trump and Nassau’s Republican candidates and elected officials

offered during the 2024 campaign.

Indeed, how else does one account for the fact that President Trump defeated Kamala Harris by 33,000 votes in a county where registered Republican voters are outnumbered by Democrats by a margin of 100,000?

At the same time, Republicans continued to dominate State Senate and Assembly seats located in Nassau, standing steadfastly in opposition of an uber-progressive agenda that threatens to make our county less affordable and neighbors less

safe.

The Nassau Republican team has been responsive to voters who have rejected an extreme

agenda of the other major political party.

The Biden/Harris agenda includes open borders, sanctuary cities, and soaring prices. At the state level, Democrats have sponsored the dangerous “cashless bail” law, as well as sex education for kindergartners, and boys competing in girls’ sports.

What’s more, Nassau neighbors recognized that Republican legislators are at the forefront of supporting

Israel in its war against terrorism.

The Republicans have sponsored bills aimed at stemming the tide of antisemitic and other acts of hate that have gone unchecked at college campuses in New York and across the nation.

The 2024 results are a reflection of the compelling policies of the Republican Team. In fact, the one-time Democrat stronghold of North Hempstead has gone solidly Republican at the state, county and town levels of government.

This year, Daniel Norber, a Republican candidate for the state Assembly, was victorious in the 16th District, which had been in Democrat hands for over 50 years. Indeed, the district has been previously represented by Democrat luminaries such as state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and May Newberger.

Moreover, Daniel Norber will join Assemblyman Ed Ra and state Sen. Jack Martins, both of whom represent North Hempstead in the state Legislature. The team is working to defeat Gov. Hochul’s “congestion pricing” tax, and they will push to fix the extreme “cashless bail” law, which has freed killers and rapists.

The victories in North Hempstead are emblematic of the successes that Nassau Republicans have garnered across the county. It’s true, Nassau Republicans were victorious in 4 out of 5 state Senate seats in Nassau County. And, 7 of the 11 Assembly seats in Nassau County will be represented by Republicans in January.

The success of President Trump and Nassau Republican candidates at the polls in 2024 is not at all surprising. Our priorities are consistent with those of neighbors who call Long Island home.

The Nassau Republicans have embraced an abiding and positive message that includes securing our borders and rejecting the massive funding of “sanctuary cities” at the expense of our children’s school aid.

We are fighting for parents’ rights when it comes to their kids’ education. Our team is working diligently to stop Governor Hochul’s $1 billion “congestion pricing” tax, which unfairly targets Long Island commuters. Keeping sex education out of kindergarten classrooms and rejecting boys competing in girls’ sports are essential to protecting our children.

In contrast to the agenda of the extremists who have taken control of the other major political party, Nassau Republicans succeeded in the 2024 elections with sound and sensible policies which are responsive to the values and priorities of Nassau neighbors. For a safer and more prosperous future, vote Republican.

Joseph G. Cairo Jr. is chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee