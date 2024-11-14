North Merrick man tried to bomb DSS for revoking visitation, DA says

An alleged serial arsonist allegedly tried to blow up the Nassau County Department of Social Services (DSS) building in Uniondale after the agency revoked his visitation rights with his children, prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted James Luca on new, upgraded charges of the crime of terrorism in addition to previous counts of conspiracy, attempted arson, criminal possession of a weapon, and obstructing governmental duties by means of a bomb. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday at Nassau County court.

“This is the first time that my office has pursued the gravely serious charge of terrorism against a defendant,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “James Luca’s alleged actions, his plotting, and his attempts to ignite an explosion at a government building where dozens of public servants work to serve our county every day, justifies this significant upgrade in charges.”

Nassau County police have said the 46-year-old suspect and 25-year-old Jayson Anthony Reyes, both of North Merrick, drove the DSS building on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, where Reyes acted as a lookout while Luca placed two propane tanks near the building and placed a torch on top before they fled the scene on Sept. 17. Surveillance video recovered captured footage of Luca allegedly throwing lit flares at the device in a failed attempt to ignite it, according to investigators.

DSS workers found the device the next day and called police, who evacuated the building and secured the bomb. Luca blamed Nassau County Child Protective Services, a division of DSS, for keeping him from seeing his children, authorities said.

Third Squad detectives apprehended the suspects Oct. 3. Luca’s arrest came seven months after he was charged in July with arson for allegedly lighting an explosive device and throwing it onto a woman’s car in North Merrick last year. That case is still pending, as are a slew of unrelated cases against Luca.

Judge Terence Murphy ordered Luca held without bail. He is due back in court Dec. 19. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison, if convicted. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.