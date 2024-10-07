Nassau DSS Building Firebomb Suspect Previously Charged With Arson, Cops Say

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

One of two men accused of trying to use a homemade bomb to set fire to the Nassau County Department of Social Services building in Uniondale was previously arrested for arson, Nassau County police said.

James Luca, 46, and 25-year-old Jayson Anthony Reyes, both of North Merrick, were both charged with obstruction of governmental duties by means of a bomb, attempted arson, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Police said the duo placed propane tanks in the vicinity of the building on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, then threw lit flares toward the tanks and fled the scene on Sept. 17. Third Squad detectives apprehended the suspects following an extensive investigation, authorities said.

Luca’s arrest came seven months after he was charged in July with arson for allegedly lighting an explosive device and throwing it onto a woman’s car in North Merrick last year. That case is still pending.

The two suspects pleaded not guilty Friday at First District Court in Hempstead in the latest case. Luca was ordered held without bail and bail for Reyes was set at $100,000 cash or $1 million partially secured bond. Attorneys for the duo could not immediately be reached. They are due back in court Tuesday.