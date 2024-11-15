The Lutheran Church installs new pastor

Pastor Rebekah Swanson at the altar with her mother, Rev. Sharon Swanson and organist Federico Teti. Phot submitted by Denise DePalma

The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Port Washington, welcomed Pastor Rebekah Swanson in early September after an almost three-year call process.

Pastors within the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America church are not “hired” by a congregation but rather “called” to serve and lead a congregation in need.

This is a mutual decision, where both the pastor and the congregation enter into a committed relationship, intending it to be long-term. The celebration occurs in an installation ceremony, which publicly affirms the pastor’s and congregation’s commitment to serve and support one another.

The Installation of Pastor Rebekah took place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior.

It was attended by the church membership, guests from local houses of worship, the Port Washington Fire and Police Departments, the Town of North Hempstead, and clergy from the Metropolitan Synod.

In addition, The Rev. Angela Shannon, assistant to the Bishop of the Metro NY Synod, ELCA, and Western Nassau Conference Dean Bob Cedarstrom, oversaw the liturgy. A true blending of families.

The guest preacher for the day was Rev. Sharon Swanson, a retired clergywoman, who also happens to be the mother of Pastor Rebekah.

The ceremony was followed by a joyful reception at which attendees were encouraged to wear green, the color commemorating the liturgical season of Pentecost and symbolizing growth, hope and a Christian belief in the transformative power of the Holy Spirit.

Just as the outpouring of the Holy Spirit was the beginning of new chapter in the history of the early Church, the Installation of Pastor Rebekah marks a new chapter for the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Port Washington.





