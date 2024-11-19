Prainam Thai opens Port Washington location on Main Street

Prainam Thai Restaurant and Bar on Main Street is opening for customers this week.



“Every bite and sip at Prainam honors vibrant tastes, genuine Thai hospitality, and supports local ingredients and producers,” the restaurant’s website states. It says Prainam has teamed up with professional Thai chefs who have the same dreams and passions to introduce “the precise art form of Thai dishes.”

While the Thai restaurant had a soft opening at the beginning of November, its grand opening came after a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 18.



According to their website, the restaurant is co-owned by Oakar Reinstein, Brian Vongdarunee, and Kasamaporn “Masi” Chansaksri.

“We had this conversation about a year ago. I always eat at their location,” Reinstein said in an interview with the Port Washington News. “Aside from real estate, I’ve been investing in other areas and wanted to get into fine dining.”



Reinstein said that while they examined other areas on Long Island, they were drawn to Port Washington. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner during the week.

After a few hours of morning prep, from Monday to Friday lunch is served with complimentary spring rolls and a drink from 12-3 p.m. Following a 90-minute break, the restaurant reopens for dinner until 8:30 p.m. On weekends the restaurant is open from noon-9:30 p.m.

“Thai food has always been a passion for me,” Reinstein said. He maintains that what sets his restaurant apart from others is the experience customers will have when they go in.



“Not only the authentic food, it’s the service, it’s unbelievable. Everyone comes in with a smile,” he said. “We’re going for modern charm, great service and authentic food in an experience you won’t get anywhere else.”



Reinstein, a Sayville resident, has said that he has felt overwhelmed by the community interest and the excitement his restaurant has generated since its very early inception.

“People here generally want you to do well,” Reinstein said. “They have been very welcoming, and you get a very close family feeling here.”

Reinstein said the restaurant’s top priorities are improving service and expanding its menu options to include gluten-free and vegan options.



“We don’t want anyone feeling left out,” Reinstein said. “We want to include everyone while providing good food and service on time every time.”