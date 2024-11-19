Oped: Innovative recycling solutions support Black-owned businesses

Black-owned businesses are deeply rooted in their neighborhoods and motivated to champion sustainable practices, from reducing waste in their operations to participating in local recycling initiatives. While Albany’s latest push for Extended Producer Responsibility legislation brings important environmental goals into focus, we need to think carefully about how this policy could affect Black-owned businesses, limit their ability to grow, and reinvest in their communities. Lawmakers need to strike a balance that minimizes the economic impact, embraces innovation, and promotes environmental justice.

EPR aims to reduce waste by shifting the responsibility of packaging disposal from consumers and municipalities to the manufacturers themselves. This means producers would be accountable for the management of their products’ packaging, paying fees based on the type and amount of materials they use. While this sounds fair in theory, we have to consider how the resulting costs will trickle down through the supply chain, ultimately impacting small businesses and everyday New Yorkers.

Under EPR, manufacturers would face increased operational costs as they redesign packaging, source more recyclable materials, and pay into recycling programs to comply with the new requirements. These additional expenses don’t stop at the production level—they cascade down to local businesses that buy these goods wholesale, raising the cost of products before they even hit the shelves. In a state where the cost of living is already high, this policy would put pressure on businesses to either absorb costs they can’t afford or pass them on to customers, leading to higher prices for everyday essentials.

Policies that drive up costs for Black-owned businesses have the potential to disrupt the local ecosystem, making it harder for these businesses to thrive, compete, and support local growth. Even if these small businesses aren’t directly classified as “producers,” increased compliance costs on manufacturers inevitably make their way to the shelves, leading to higher prices. For communities where affordability is already a cause for concern, this could mean fewer choices and less access to basic goods.

We also have to remember that New York’s small businesses are just one part of a national supply chain. COVID-19 showed us how fragile this network can be, with even small disruptions leading to shortages and price hikes. A one-size-fits-all EPR policy in New York could easily add red tape that conflicts with national standards, making it harder for small businesses to keep products on their shelves at reasonable prices.

Effective EPR should encourage affordable, sustainable solutions that work for everyone—without adding unnecessary costs that communities can’t absorb. Black-owned businesses and other local entrepreneurs need an EPR framework that balances environmental goals with economic realities. We should also look at the latest advances in recycling technology, which allow us to use more recycled materials for packaging that requires plastic for health and safety reasons. By embracing these innovations, we can meet our recycling goals while keeping essential goods accessible and affordable.

Black-owned businesses place a high value on healthy communities and sustainable practices. They are committed to finding solutions for the waste crisis and are eager to collaborate with the legislature on protecting the environment and our neighborhoods. Gov. Hochul has a unique opportunity to help shape EPR legislation that not only advances environmental goals but also safeguards the economic vitality of our communities. With thoughtful collaboration, we can create a policy that supports sustainability while preserving the community-driven impact of Black-owned businesses—a win for both our environment and our economy.

Phil Andrews is president of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce.