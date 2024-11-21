Roslyn students, teachers play tennis together to honor late classmates

The Roslyn Varsity and JV Girls’ Tennis Teams sponsored the annual Tennis with the Teachers event in honor of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz On Oct. 23.

Over 30 teams of players and teachers gathered on the RHS courts to play and remember the boys. Money raised from t-shirt sales will be donated to scholarship funds.

“Together on the court, united in spirit. As we raise our rackets in memory of those we’ve lost,

we honor not only their legacy but the strength and love they brought to our community,” said

Craig Johanson, Roslyn Middle School Principal and Tennis with the Teacher participant.

“We played for them, to support one another, and to keep their memories alive in every swing,

every serve, and every game.”